Estonian businesses don't want to pay for participating in Dubai EXPO

The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said that Estonian businesses do not want to participate in the Dubai EXPO in 2020 as they do not wish to invest in participating in the world fair and find that a one-time event is not enough for developing economic ties in the Persian Gulf region, informs LETA/BNS.

The government in February decided to support the participation of Estonia in the Dubai EXPO in 2020 if the private sector is prepared to cover half the cost related to the project. The entrepreneurs in their feedback to the state said that they are not planning to invest in appearing at the EXPO and instead of the world fair, the most benefit would be gained from opening a foreign representation of Estonia in the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.





The deadline for an entrepreneur to inform of their wish to participate was on March 25. The entrepreneurs in their feedback highlighted that participating in a one-time large event is not enough for developing economic ties in the Persian Gulf region.





"We have been negotiating with entrepreneurs since the beginning of 2016 on whether it would be more reasonable for us to participate in the EXPO or first open a foreign representation of Estonia in the United Arab Emirates. The entrepreneurs have told us that they would like to participate in the EXPO, but that the establishment of a permanent representation is at present a priority," Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo said. Estonia wishes to open a foreign mission of Enterprise Estonia in the United Arab Emirates in the second half of this year. The foreign representative of Enterprise Estonia being on location around the year will be able to establish long-term business ties for Estonian companies. In addition, the government is planning to open an Estonian embassy in the United Arab Emirates, which would give a better opportunity to support Estonian businesses interested in the region.





"Increasing export capability is one of the most important development directions for the Estonian economy, if not the most important. The export of our companies has increased noticeably in the recent years and we wish that it will continue like that," the minister said. "It will not be that easy to sell Estonian products and services in the United Arab Emirates. We agree with the entrepreneurs -- it is reasonable for us to start with establishing a permanent point of connection and then contribute to participating in speciality fairs and large events."





Estonian companies have yet to export their goods and services to the Persian Gulf region in significant amounts. However, Estonian companies have interest, especially in the field of IT, the defense and food industry, but also in the field of clothes, furniture and cosmetics production and logistics.





"If the state and companies do not have enough money to go to Dubai EXPO, then it is reasonable to first start with opening a foreign mission of Enterprise Estonia. The vicinity of the Persian Gulf is an important region in terms of the future and we need a permanent diplomatic presence there to increase the export of Estonian companies," Toomas Tamsar, head of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, said.





According to initial estimation, Estonia's participation in Dubai EXPO 2020 will cost approximately 4 million euros. Most Nordic countries have decided to participate in the EXPO with the support of entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark have consented to cover half of the expenses, while the countries have said that estimated expenses range from 14 to 18 million euros.





Estonia has previously participated in EXPOS in only those countries where Estonia already has a foreign representation. The last EXPO Estonia participated in was in Milan, after which the state asked for the feedback of the companies about participation. Analysis showed argument both in favor and against participating in the EXPO. The entrepreneurs were asked if they were satisfied with the experience and if they were interested in also participating in the next EXPO. Most of the experience of the companies was mainly positive.





At the same time, it was noted in the EXPO analysis that unlike speciality fairs, EXPO is an event geared towards the ordinary person, where the establishment of business ties is rather a secondary activity. When assessing the participation in the Milan EXPO, it had to also be considered that Estonia already has an active embassy in Italy, which helped achieve a greater resonance for the Estonian exhibition.





The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications sent a request for their wish to participate in the Dubai EXPO to the companies of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Estonian Employers' Confederation, Estonian Woodhouse Association, Estonian Food Industry Association, Association of Estonian Marine Industries, the Federation of Estonian Chemical Industries, Estonian Travel and Tourism Association, NGO Teenusmajanduse Koda and the Estonian Defence Industry Association.