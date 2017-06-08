Alcohol, Baltic Export, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Markets and Companies
Liviko planning to restart active sales to Russia in May
"We are restarting active sales to Russia in May of this year," Liviko CEO Janek Kalvi told the newspaper. According to the company, this will be a year of breakthrough as the export of beverages to Russia, which since 2014 until now has decreased by dozens of times, will start to pick up pace.
The drop in the export of Estonian beverages was mostly caused by the poor results of Liviko, which replaced the wholesale dealer of its products in Russia. "There were conflicts among the owners of the previous importer concerning the issues of the company's development and this started affecting our export as well. As the importer and producer grow together a lot due to the development of products, finding a new importer and starting cooperation is a painful and long-term process," Kalvi said.
Liviko's revenue in 2016 totaled 129.7 million euros, while profit amounted to 4 million euros. The company then sold 1.4 million euros' worth of its products to outside the European Union.
