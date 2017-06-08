Chinese e-shops boost pressure on Lithuanian retailers

Increasing numbers of Lithuanian residents actively shop in electronic shops of China, with the growth pace expected to remain high in coming years and reach an annual increase of 50%, Verslo Zinios business daily said, cites LETA/BNS.

According to the daily, local retailers should respond to the tendency.





"E-shops of China take an ever larger share of consumer market worldwide, therefore, we assume that the numbers of parcels to Lithuania will grow accordingly," Simonas Bielskis, CEO of Omniva LT parcel company, told Verslo Zinios.





Verslo Zinios said Omniva LT handled 70,000 parcels from China in 2016, as compared with 44,000 delivered in January through February of this year alone. The number of parcels received in Lithuania via Lietuvos Pastas (Lithuanian Post) grew by an annual 20% last year, with purchases from China's e-shops contained in half of the parcels.



