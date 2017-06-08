Estonian police buy 35 Tasers

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board signed an agreement in mid-February on the purchase of 35 electroshock weapons, or Tasers, informs LETA/BNS.

Spokespeople for the police authority told BNS that they signed in the middle of last month an agreement on the purchase of 35 units of Taser X2 guns with a three-month delivery period.





The value of the contract is 191,225 euros and in addition to weapons, holsters, batteries, shot sets for service and training and similar will be bought.





The Police and Border Guard Board launched negotiations for the procurement of electroshock weapons with a company representing the producer Axon Public Safety in January this year.





Hannes Haav, leading instructor of the special training unit of the Police and Border Guard Board, told BNS at the time that according to the plan, rapid reaction patrol police officers will go through training on the use of the electroshock weapon by July 1 and after that approximately half of the patrols will be equipped with the weapons.





Haav said that according to the electroshock weapon standard set by the Police and Border Guard Board, the weapons must have two laser sights. The weapons to be procured are double shot, which means that two cartridges can be attached to them at once. Haav said that a double shot weapon is also better in a situation where one or both arrows of the first cartridge do not hit the attacker. Each shot made from the electroshock weapon will be automatically documented in the electronic log in the weapon, where the time and duration of the shots made will be recorded.





In addition, unlike other electroshock weapons, the weapons to be procured allow to conduct a spark test so that the cartridges have already installed in the weapon. This is a pre-shot warning, where the attacker sees the blue electrical spark of the weapon and has their last change to stop the attack, Haav said.





The purchase of electroshock weapons was already in the 2017 armament development plan and the introducing the weapons into use has been discussed for years.