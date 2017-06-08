Agriculture, Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:49
Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia down 3% y-o-y
08.03.2018
In January 2018, the price of food-grade wheat in Latvia was 3% lower than in the same month a year ago and 11% below the average price in the past five years, according to the information from the Latvian Agriculture Ministry reports LETA.
The price of food-grade wheat in Latvia in January 2018 was
6.6% below the EU average, 1% lower than in Lithuania and 6% higher than in
Estonia.
In January 2018, a ton of food-grade wheat cost EUR 154.85
in Latvia, and fodder-grade wheat was selling at EUR 139.86 per ton. The price
of rapeseed was EUR 346.32 per ton, food-grade oat cost EUR 161.39 per ton,
food-grade rye cost EUR 119.25 per ton and fodder-grade barley cost EUR 138.83
per ton.
The International Grains Council’s (IGC) preliminary
forecasts suggest that wheat production in the main exporting countries will
not change much in the 2017/18 season. Meanwhile, demand for wheat is expected
to rise 0.7% to a new all-time high.
