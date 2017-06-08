Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:48

Maizitis approved as head of Constitution Protection Bureau for another term

BC, Riga , 08.03.2018.Print version
Saeima today decided to approve Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB) director Janis Maizitis for another term in the office, reports LETA.

The decision was made with 85 votes to two – Edvins Snore (National Alliance) and Romans Naudins (National Aliance). MP Liga Kozlovska (Greens/Farmers) did not participate in the vote. Maizitis was supported by the coalition, the opposition and independent lawmakers.


Maizitis, the former prosecutor general, was appointed the head of the Constitution Protection Bureau on March 14, 2013, for a term of five years and took office on May 2 the same year. His current term in office will expire in May this year.


The head of the Constitution Protection Bureau is appointed by the Latvian parliament at the recommendation by the National Security Council.





    Other articles:

    Back Up

    Русский
    Search site


     