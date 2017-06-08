Lithuania's deputy justmin Baksys resigning

Lithuania's Justice Vice-Minister Raimondas Baksys has tendered resignation on Monday, writes LETA/BNS.

"Under the current circumstances, I see no possibilities for proceeding with the reforms that have been started and achieving the political objectives that have been set," the vice-minister said.





Baksys recently came under public criticism for stalling the efforts to scrutinize violations in the prisons system.





Rasa Kazeniene, an employee of the Justice Ministry, has said that the vice-minister had halted the initiative of turning to the law-enforcement over violations that had been established at the Pravieniskes penitentiary.





Meanwhile, Skirmantas Malinauskas, adviser to Lithuania's prime minister, said the vice-minister had been using his influence to stall transparency processes.





Baksys categorically dismissed the accusations, saying he had actively sought to restructure the prisons system. He stated that there was only a difference of opinions about the most rational handover of audit materials to the law-enforcement, adding that it was his idea to wait for the end of the audit before turning to prosecutors.