Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.03.2018, 21:30
Lithuania's deputy justmin Baksys resigning
"Under the current circumstances, I see no
possibilities for proceeding with the reforms that have been started and
achieving the political objectives that have been set," the vice-minister
said.
Baksys recently came under public criticism for stalling the
efforts to scrutinize violations in the prisons system.
Rasa Kazeniene, an employee of the Justice Ministry, has
said that the vice-minister had halted the initiative of turning to the
law-enforcement over violations that had been established at the Pravieniskes
penitentiary.
Meanwhile, Skirmantas Malinauskas, adviser to Lithuania's
prime minister, said the vice-minister had been using his influence to stall
transparency processes.
Baksys categorically dismissed the accusations, saying he
had actively sought to restructure the prisons system. He stated that there was
only a difference of opinions about the most rational handover of audit materials
to the law-enforcement, adding that it was his idea to wait for the end of the
audit before turning to prosecutors.
