Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:51
Latvia`s Economics Ministry State Secretary Juris Stinka tenders resignation
05.03.2018
Economics Ministry State Secretary Juris Stinka has tendered resignation, the ministry’s spokeswoman Evita Urpena told LETA.
Urpena said it was Stinka’s personal decision.
Stinka was appointed state secretary of the Economics
Ministry in April 2016 after winning a public tender.
It was reported then that the commission of the tender
highly appreciated Stinka’s previous job experience in the State Revenue
Service, the Finance Ministry and the private sector, as well as his active
involvement in nongovernmental entrepreneurs’ organizations.
Stinka has a lawyer’s qualification and a master’s degree in
business management.
