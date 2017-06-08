Latvia`s Economics Ministry State Secretary Juris Stinka tenders resignation

Economics Ministry State Secretary Juris Stinka has tendered resignation, the ministry’s spokeswoman Evita Urpena told LETA.

Urpena said it was Stinka’s personal decision.





Stinka was appointed state secretary of the Economics Ministry in April 2016 after winning a public tender.





It was reported then that the commission of the tender highly appreciated Stinka’s previous job experience in the State Revenue Service, the Finance Ministry and the private sector, as well as his active involvement in nongovernmental entrepreneurs’ organizations.





Stinka has a lawyer’s qualification and a master’s degree in business management.