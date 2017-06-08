Estonia, Investments, Markets and Companies, Security
Estonian defense forces to buy artillery ammunition for EUR 54 mln
The Center for Defense Investment on Friday announced a
procurement for a framework contract to buy ammunition for 155 millimeter
howitzers. To be acquired are propellant bag-charges compatible with the M107
high explosive projectile, projectiles and colored smoke and illumination
rounds with firing sets.
The procurement has been divided into parts, with offers
accepted for one or multiple parts of the procurement.
The final date of submissions is April 5 and the framework
agreements will be concluded for periods from 60 months to 84 months.
The development plan of the area of government of the
Estonian Ministry of Defense calls for spending over 200 mln euros on
procurements of ammunition over a four-year period.
The Artillery Battalion of the Estonian defense forces at
present uses 155 millimeter FH70 howitzers and 122 millimeter D-30 howitzers.
In 2021, Estonia is expected to receive 12 units of the K9
Thunder self-propelled howitzer that the country is planning to buy from a
manufacturer in South Korea. The contract is expected to be signed with an
option for 8-12 more units of K9.
