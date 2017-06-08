Estonian defense forces to buy artillery ammunition for EUR 54 mln

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment is about to buy ammunition for the artillery for 54 mln euros over a period of seven years, reports LETA/BNS.

The Center for Defense Investment on Friday announced a procurement for a framework contract to buy ammunition for 155 millimeter howitzers. To be acquired are propellant bag-charges compatible with the M107 high explosive projectile, projectiles and colored smoke and illumination rounds with firing sets.





The procurement has been divided into parts, with offers accepted for one or multiple parts of the procurement.





The final date of submissions is April 5 and the framework agreements will be concluded for periods from 60 months to 84 months.





The development plan of the area of government of the Estonian Ministry of Defense calls for spending over 200 mln euros on procurements of ammunition over a four-year period.





The Artillery Battalion of the Estonian defense forces at present uses 155 millimeter FH70 howitzers and 122 millimeter D-30 howitzers.





In 2021, Estonia is expected to receive 12 units of the K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer that the country is planning to buy from a manufacturer in South Korea. The contract is expected to be signed with an option for 8-12 more units of K9.