Loss of Trigon Property Development increases to EUR 132,500 in 2017

Net loss of the listed Estonian real estate company Trigon Property Development AS in 2017 grew 105 % to 132,500 euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The company's share capital declined 22.7% compared to the previous year to 1.8 mln euros, the company told the stock exchange.





At the end of 2017 the company owned one development project -- a land plot of 22.4 hectares in the western Estonian town of Parnu, on which the company is planning to build an industrial and logistics park.





In the first quarter of 2017 the company sold a land plot of 10.4 hectares in Parnu to Metsa Wood Eesti AS, a subsidiary of the Finnish forest industry company, for 550,000 euros.