Wednesday, 28.02.2018, 17:41
MP Ingmars Lidaka named best candidate to head Riga Zoo
28.02.2018
The commission judging candidates in a tender to find the next head of Riga Zoo has decided to nominate Saeima member Ingmars Lidaka (Greens/Farmers) for the position, Dzintra Abolina, a representative of the Riga City Council, told LETA.
She said that five of the 14 applicants in the tender were
selected for the second round of the competition, in which Saeima member Lidaka
was found to be the best candidate to head the zoo.
The final decision on Lidaka's appointment will be taken by
the Riga City Council as the zoo's shareholder.
Earlier, Lidaka said that the outcome of the tender will
decide whether he stands in Latvia's upcoming parliamentary elections.
In November 2017, Riga Zoo's previous board chairman Rolands Greizins retired after 22 years
of work at the zoo.
At present, Riga Zoo is run by board members Edgars Vitols and Uldis Zelubovskis.
