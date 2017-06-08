MP Ingmars Lidaka named best candidate to head Riga Zoo

The commission judging candidates in a tender to find the next head of Riga Zoo has decided to nominate Saeima member Ingmars Lidaka (Greens/Farmers) for the position, Dzintra Abolina, a representative of the Riga City Council, told LETA.

She said that five of the 14 applicants in the tender were selected for the second round of the competition, in which Saeima member Lidaka was found to be the best candidate to head the zoo.





The final decision on Lidaka's appointment will be taken by the Riga City Council as the zoo's shareholder.





Earlier, Lidaka said that the outcome of the tender will decide whether he stands in Latvia's upcoming parliamentary elections.





In November 2017, Riga Zoo's previous board chairman Rolands Greizins retired after 22 years of work at the zoo.





At present, Riga Zoo is run by board members Edgars Vitols and Uldis Zelubovskis.