HKScan Latvia: Illegal meat production businesses present a nationwide problem that has to be solved

Illegal meat production businesses are a nationwide problem that has to be solved, meat processing company HKScan Latvia Marketing Director Heino Lapins told LETA, commenting on an illegal meat production facility recently busted in Grobina (western Latvia) by the Food and Veterinary Service.

The proportion of shadow economy in meat production is enormous, said Lapins. Illegal meat businesses pay no taxes and disregard quality requirements.





"I believe that this [illegal meat processing facilities] presents a nationwide problem, but changing the problem depends on buyers' attitude to the quality of products they choose to buy," said Lapins.





People who buy and consume food products of unknown origin, made in violation of quality regulations, put their health at risk, stressed Lapins. Furthermore, when people buy products made by reliable producers, they know that they are paying for a product made by a company that pays all taxes, and that the product they buy is safe for consumption.





The Food and Veterinary Service announced earlier today that it had busted an illegal meat production business located in a private home in the town of Grobina. An administrative case has been started and investigation is under way.





HKScan Latvia was established in 1992, it has been part of HKScan Group since 1998. HKScan is one of the largest food producers in Nordic countries and operates meat production companies in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltic countries. The company's products are exported to almost 50 countries.