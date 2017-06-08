EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.02.2018, 17:02
HKScan Latvia: Illegal meat production businesses present a nationwide problem that has to be solved
The proportion of shadow economy in meat production is
enormous, said Lapins. Illegal meat businesses pay no taxes and disregard
quality requirements.
"I believe that this [illegal meat processing
facilities] presents a nationwide problem, but changing the problem depends on
buyers' attitude to the quality of products they choose to buy," said
Lapins.
People who buy and consume food products of unknown origin,
made in violation of quality regulations, put their health at risk, stressed
Lapins. Furthermore, when people buy products made by reliable producers, they
know that they are paying for a product made by a company that pays all taxes,
and that the product they buy is safe for consumption.
The Food and Veterinary Service announced earlier today that
it had busted an illegal meat production business located in a private home in
the town of Grobina. An administrative case has been started and investigation
is under way.
HKScan Latvia was
established in 1992, it has been part of HKScan
Group since 1998. HKScan is one of the largest food producers in Nordic
countries and operates meat production companies in Finland, Sweden, Denmark
and the Baltic countries. The company's products are exported to almost 50
countries.
