Alcohol, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 27.02.2018, 17:01
Association: Alcohol prices to rise sharply starting in Latvia from March 1
The highest increase in prices is expected for hard
alcoholic beverages (alcohol content of around 40 %) – the price of a liter
bottle could rise by about EUR 1.5. The price of wine will rise by less than
EUR 0.15 per wine bottle. The price of beer for a 0.5 liter bottle will
increase by about EUR 0.10. For drinks with alcohol content from 15 % to 22 %,
the price will increase by EUR 0.25 (for a 0.75 liter bottle).
Davis Vitols, the
executive director of the LANA, said that the association regards this change
as a very high risk for the boom in the trade in bootleg alcoholic beverages.
"For a long time, taxes on sales of alcoholic beverages
have made a significant part of the total state budget. We believe that the
government would be able to increase the income much more if the increase in
the excise duty on alcohol would be what the government promised initially – a
balanced and gradual increase. Unfortunately, it seems that we were promised
the moon," Vitols commented on the government's sudden decision to raise
the excise duty on alcohol at a surprising pace.
He said that the association believes the tax policy
implementers should really revise the excise rate plan for 2019 and 2020.
"We should not forget that the frontier area trade brought more than EUR
40 mln in 2017 from the current excise duty on alcohol and VAT," said
Vitols.
"You can hear more and more about the increase in the
price of alcoholic beverages, therefore most people probably have heard about
the fact that the excise duty rate on alcohol has been sharply increased in
hopes of acquiring additional revenue in the state budget," comments on
the potential situation.
"This year, several factors will affect the price of
alcoholic beverages. In addition to the increase in excise duties, glass
material processing costs have also significantly risen, which could increase
the cost and, accordingly, the price of products," said Pavels Filipovs, Member of the Board of
the LANA and Head of Amber Distribution Latvia.
"At a time when the increase in product prices is so
sharp, we want to remind consumers that it is still advisable to choose a
high-quality and reliable alcohol brand and its manufacturer or distributor.
Before deciding in favor of cheaper alcohol bought in a shady place, it is
worth remembering that bootleg alcohol can be life-threatening," Filipovs
warned, adding that the role of alcohol distributors is to provide consumers
with tested products that meet the European Union quality regulations.
As reported, excise tax on alcohol will be raised as of
March 1 as a part of the tax reform.
- 27.02.2018 Пять звездных проектов для Латвии на весну и лето
- 27.02.2018 Capella’s 10M EUR Klaipeda FEZ plant material extraction plant to boost Klaipeda’s blue economy
- 27.02.2018 Гусельников и семья переняли российский Вятка банк под прямой контроль
- 27.02.2018 Выберут консультанта для проведения аудита органов по надзору за финансовым сектором Латвии
- 27.02.2018 ABLV Bank в течение пяти дней должен сообщить КРФК о самоликвидации
- 27.02.2018 Оборот Eesti Post вырос почти до 100 млн. евро
- 27.02.2018 Construction of interior and design quarter Decco Center completed in Riga
- 27.02.2018 Latvian State Revenue Service publishes list of employers paying their employees minimum wage or less
- 27.02.2018 ABLV Bank's subsidiary New Hanza Capital closes 2017 with profit of EUR 7.99 mln
- 27.02.2018 Latvia might request OECD’s help in relation to audit of financial regulator