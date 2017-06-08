Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security
11,255 firearms for self-defense were registered in Latvia in 2017
According to information from the State Police, a total of 11,255 firearms for self-defense were registered in Latvia last year, reports LETA.
A total of 68,579 firearms were registered in Latvia last
year - 11,255 for self-defense, 392 for sports, and 57,077 for hunting.
The total number of persons who owned weapons last year was
33,273, which is 694 less than the previous year. 25,703 of them were hunters.
