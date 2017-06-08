Reconstruction of Riga TV Tower to cost several dozens millions euros

Reconstruction of Zakusala TV Tower will cost several dozens of millions of euros, Latvian State Radio and Television Center (Latvijas Valsts Radio un Televizijas Centrs, LVRTC) CEO Janis Bokta told LETA.

The provisional cost will be announced in November, but according to current estimates, reconstruction of the TV tower will cost several dozens of millions of euros. "This is a very large structure, the tallest tower in the European Union, it will be a lot of work," said Bokta, adding that he did not want to speculate on how much it could cost eventually.





Work on the reconstruction project is continuing on schedule, said Bokta. The technical project will be ready by November, assessment of the project and harmonizing it with the construction board and other authorities could take another six months.





If everything goes as planned, LVRTC could at the end of this year start a procurement process to select a construction company for reconstruction of the TV tower. Hopefully, a contract for reconstruction of the TV tower could be signed next year, which is when the TV tower will also be closed to the public, explained Bokta.





However, 2019 may be a very challenging year for construction projects as European Union funds are being actively absorbed and construction companies have a lot of work to do. This may have an impact on how quickly the project is implemented as well as on the cost thereof





As for the source of funding for the project, Bokta said that no money from the state budget would be sought. Part of financing will be the company's own funds, and LVRTC could also borrow some money from external sources.