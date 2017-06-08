Corruption, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
Lithuanian law-enforcement officials visit Atea amid hospital corruption probe
Atea Marketing Director Simonas Sturys
confirmed this to BNS on Thursday.
"Yes, law-enforcement bodies were in our
premises, but I can't comment on whom they questioned and if questioned,"
Sturys said. "I can make no comments on this issue because the
investigation is ongoing. We provide information to law-enforcement agencies
and cooperate with them," he added.
Renata Andruzyte, spokeswoman for the Special Investigation Service (STT), also declined to
comment.
The STT and prosecutors said on Wednesday that they
were investigating a suspected large-scale corruption scheme at Vilnius
University Hospital Santaros Klinikos.
They suspect that bribes, disguised as financial
support to the hospital, were demanded from businesses in exchange for public
procurement contracts.
Santaros in early November 2017 signed a 502,500-euro
computer and software contract with Atea. That followed the signing in late July 2017 of a
firewall purchase and installation contract worth almost 150,000 euros
with Atea and Fortevento.
Sturys told BNS that the company had provided no
financial support to Santaros.
Officials on Tuesday detained a number of people
including Santaros Director General Kestutis Strupas and Romualdas Kizlaitis, director of the hospital's Informatics and Development Center. The
investigators said that there were business people among those detained.
Strupas on Thursday was suspended from his job.
