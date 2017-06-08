Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 22.02.2018, 01:29
Dispute on Lithuanian sanctions for Russian TVs moves to EU Court
The department suggested that the Cabinet should support the position,
which will be sent to the EU Court of Justice.
The court will address a plea from a Vilnius court in the case of Baltic
Media Alliance it is currently hearing. The media group, which operates the
Russian televisions, want the Lithuanian court to list the 2015 obligation
issued by the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) to Lithuanian
operators to move the RTR Planeta
channel to paid packages as running counter to the EU law.
The Vilnius court asked the EU court whether the provisions of the Law on
Provision of Information to the Public behind the decision is in compliance
with the EU law.
According to the conclusion drafted by the European Law Department, the EU
directive for audiovisual media only defines cases when member-states want to
stop broadcasts or rebroadcasts of a television program instead of imposing
restrictions, while "measures restricting the freedom of receiving and
transmission of programs", Lithuanian lawyers say, can be applied in
accordance to national law of the member-state, in this case, the Law on
Provision of Information to the Public.
The law envisages that the restrictions, i.e., the obligation to move the
program to a paid package, can be applied outside the complex information and
coordination procedure envisaged in the directive.
Last week, the Lithuanian radio and television watchdog decided to order
the Russian-language TV channel RTR
Planeta off the air in the country for a year. Back in 2015, Lithuanian
broadcasters were instructed to move the channel to paid packages, however,
withdrew the restriction following signals from the European Commission about
possible violation of EU law.
In the past, rebroadcasting bans were imposed against other
Russian-language channels. The Great Britain-registered Baltic Media Alliance operates the following channels: First Baltic Channel (PBK), First Baltic
Music Channel, REN TV, NTV Mir, Carousel, etc.
