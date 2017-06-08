Latvian Revenue Service in 2017 discovers violations in 169 inspections of catering companies

The Tax Control of the State Revenue Service in Latvia in 2017 conducted 989 inspections in 212 catering companies, including 182 thematic inspections of 125 tax payers. The Revenue Service discovered violations in 169 inspections, most often in use of cash registered, according to the Revenue Service’s information, cites LETA.

In 91 cases administrative fines were imposed for a total of EUR 122,700.

EUR 599,700 fines were imposed on two tax payers for use of cash registers with corrupted software.

Also, eight tax audits were conducted, and additional EUR 332,200 had to be paid into the state budget in taxes.

In nine cases decisions were made to suspend operations of the catering companies.

In 2017, the Tax Control Department of the State Revenue Service paid increased attention to car dealing companies and food services providers.