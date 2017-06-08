Employment, Estonia, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Estonian Dive buys business line of Lithuanian Door Training
The employees and test customers connected with the service will joint the
local team of Dive, the company said on February 15th.
The board chairman of Dive, Kaspar Janes, said that the
negotiations happened quicky because the parties saw that it would be the best
solution for the stakeholders.
"Door has been active in the said field for years, but it has never
been as important for them as training," Janes said.
The manager of Dive Group, Kerli Soosaar, said that the
consolidation will bring the capabilities of Dive Lithuania to a new level and underpin the company's position
as the clear market leader.
Dive is among the biggest performers of test purchases in northern Europe,
running a team of 50 people in five countries. Its 10,000 testers perform over
60,000 test visits annually.
