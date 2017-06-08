Estonian Dive buys business line of Lithuanian Door Training

The Estonian customer service development and evaluation company Dive has bought the mystery shopping business operations of the Lithuanian training and development solution provider Door Training, informs LETA/BNS.

The employees and test customers connected with the service will joint the local team of Dive, the company said on February 15th.

The board chairman of Dive, Kaspar Janes, said that the negotiations happened quicky because the parties saw that it would be the best solution for the stakeholders.

"Door has been active in the said field for years, but it has never been as important for them as training," Janes said.

The manager of Dive Group, Kerli Soosaar, said that the consolidation will bring the capabilities of Dive Lithuania to a new level and underpin the company's position as the clear market leader.

Dive is among the biggest performers of test purchases in northern Europe, running a team of 50 people in five countries. Its 10,000 testers perform over 60,000 test visits annually.