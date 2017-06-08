EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in January increased by 0.8% y-o-y
The amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in January 2018 was 62,710 tons, up 0.8% from the same month last year, writes LETA, according to the information from the Agricultural Data Center.
The number of dairy cows in Latvia continued shrinking also this year. In January 2017, there were 154,035 dairy cows registered in Latvia but by January 2018 their number had decreased by 2.4% to 150,358.
The average milk purchase price in Latvia in January this year was EUR 309.5 per ton, down 0.2% from January 2017 and by 5% lower than in December 2017. In the EU, the average milk purchase price was EUR 369.4 per ton in January this year, falling 1.5% from December 2017.
