Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Retail
Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 20:21
Prisma considering merging with competitors to expand in Estonia
"Prisma's goal is to become
a leader on the Estonian market and the biggest retail chain of food and
commodities," CEO of Prisma Jussi Nummelin told BNS. "In the
next five years we are to double the number of our stores. At present it is
still early to say where and when we will open the new stores. These will
definitely be supermarket-type stores," he added.
One of the options for increasing the number of its stores is to buy or
merge with another retail chain. "We are open to such an opportunity, but
at present it is still early to say something concrete. We are also open to
cooperation with retail developers," Nummelin said.
The plan of Lidl to expand to Estonia has also had an impact on Prisma's plans. "I know from
Finland's as well as Lithuania's experience what Lidl entering the market
means," he said, adding that Prisma
will observe the situation but will still mainly focus on developing its own
operations and offering better service to its customers.
Prisma Peremarket AS is the Estonian operation of Prisma.
