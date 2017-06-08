Prisma considering merging with competitors to expand in Estonia

Retail chain Prisma Peremarket AS wants to double the number of its stores in Estonia in the next five years and has not ruled out merging with another retail chain, informs LETA/BNS.

"Prisma's goal is to become a leader on the Estonian market and the biggest retail chain of food and commodities," CEO of Prisma Jussi Nummelin told BNS. "In the next five years we are to double the number of our stores. At present it is still early to say where and when we will open the new stores. These will definitely be supermarket-type stores," he added.

One of the options for increasing the number of its stores is to buy or merge with another retail chain. "We are open to such an opportunity, but at present it is still early to say something concrete. We are also open to cooperation with retail developers," Nummelin said.

The plan of Lidl to expand to Estonia has also had an impact on Prisma's plans. "I know from Finland's as well as Lithuania's experience what Lidl entering the market means," he said, adding that Prisma will observe the situation but will still mainly focus on developing its own operations and offering better service to its customers.

Prisma Peremarket AS is the Estonian operation of Prisma.