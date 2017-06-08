Baltic Dairy Board to stop regular purchases of fresh milk from March

Latvian dairy company Baltic Dairy Board will stop regular purchases of fresh milk from milk producers starting from March 1, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, cites LETA.

The company said that in 2018 Baltic Dairy Board will focus more on producing biotechnological products in the future.





At the same time, Baltic Dairy Board representatives said that in the six-month transition period the company’s turnover is expected to drop and the company will reduce the number of employees.





As reported, Baltic Dairy Board in the first six months of 2017 generated EUR 10.475 million in sales, up 43.4% from the respective period last year, while the company’s loss dropped 5.7% to EUR 1.045 million.





Baltic Dairy Board produces innovative whey/milk protein products . The company’s share capital is EUR 777,778, and its largest owner is Kaspars Kazaks (51%). The company’s bonds are listed on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.