Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia climbs 1% in December y-o-y
In December 2017, the price of food-grade wheat in Latvia was 1% higher than in December 2016 but still 17% below the average price in the past five years, writes LETA, according to the information from the Latvian Agriculture Ministry.
The price of food-grade wheat in Latvia in December 2017 was 5.3% below the
EU average but by 1% higher than in Lithuania and by 9% higher than in Estonia.
In December 2017, a ton of food-grade wheat cost EUR 154.89 in Latvia, and
fodder-grade wheat was selling at EUR 137.29 per ton. The price of rapeseed was
EUR 337.27 per ton, food-grade oat cost EUR 122.58 per ton, food-grade rye cost
EUR 121 per ton and fodder-grade barley cost EUR 127.73 per ton.
The Agriculture Ministry said that the yield of wheat, rye, barley and oat
in 2017 dropped 17.6% in Latvia due to adverse weather conditions.
