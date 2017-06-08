Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia climbs 1% in December y-o-y

In December 2017, the price of food-grade wheat in Latvia was 1% higher than in December 2016 but still 17% below the average price in the past five years, writes LETA, according to the information from the Latvian Agriculture Ministry.

The price of food-grade wheat in Latvia in December 2017 was 5.3% below the EU average but by 1% higher than in Lithuania and by 9% higher than in Estonia.

In December 2017, a ton of food-grade wheat cost EUR 154.89 in Latvia, and fodder-grade wheat was selling at EUR 137.29 per ton. The price of rapeseed was EUR 337.27 per ton, food-grade oat cost EUR 122.58 per ton, food-grade rye cost EUR 121 per ton and fodder-grade barley cost EUR 127.73 per ton.

The Agriculture Ministry said that the yield of wheat, rye, barley and oat in 2017 dropped 17.6% in Latvia due to adverse weather conditions.