Estonian companies invested USD 33 mln in Belarus in 2017

In 2017, Estonian companies invested 33 million dollars in Belarus, Alexander Fedorchuk, head of the Minsk department of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry told the news agency BelTA, cites LETA/BNS.

According to Fedorchuk, Estonia's made large investments in the economy of Belarus. "As much as 33 million dollars of Estonian investments were used in 2017 to carry out some projects, including the one to set up a fish processing company in Berezina district. Another project is Vitebsk sawmill which has used around 10 million dollars so far and plans to use another 12-13 million dollars in 2018. There are four companies with Estonian capital in the Free Economic Zone Minsk," he told eng.belta.by.