Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:29
Riga municipal forest manager to boost amount of processed timber by 2022
Rigas Mezi is responsible for management of 62,000
hectares of forest and the municipal gardens and parks in Riga. Its plans for
future development include achieving stability by 2025 and focusing on quality
and sustainability afterwards.
Taurins said that at present Rigas Mezi was processing around 25% of timber logged in its forests and selling
the rest on the round timber market but it is planned to increase the share of
processed timber to 40% by 2022.
To this end, the company will purchase advanced
production equipment for Norupe sawmill and also intends to start production of
wood chip pellets in the future. Rigas Mezi also intends to start
selling heat energy produced by the company.
In 2016, Rigas Mezi posted EUR 14.95 million
in turnover and EUR 227,704 in profit. The company has not yet published its
financial results for 2017.
