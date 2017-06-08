Riga municipal forest manager to boost amount of processed timber by 2022

Rigas Mezi (Riga Forests), the forest management company owned by the Riga City Council, plans to boost the amount of processed timber by 2022, the company's CEO, Aivars Taurins, told the press, cites LETA.

Rigas Mezi is responsible for management of 62,000 hectares of forest and the municipal gardens and parks in Riga. Its plans for future development include achieving stability by 2025 and focusing on quality and sustainability afterwards.

Taurins said that at present Rigas Mezi was processing around 25% of timber logged in its forests and selling the rest on the round timber market but it is planned to increase the share of processed timber to 40% by 2022.

To this end, the company will purchase advanced production equipment for Norupe sawmill and also intends to start production of wood chip pellets in the future. Rigas Mezi also intends to start selling heat energy produced by the company.

In 2016, Rigas Mezi posted EUR 14.95 million in turnover and EUR 227,704 in profit. The company has not yet published its financial results for 2017.