23 workers of Rakvere meatpacking plant go on strike

The strike of the Rakvere meatpacking plant which belongs to the HKScan group started on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and at least 40 union members were said to take part in it, while according to CEO of HKScan Estonia Anne Mere on Tuesday morning 23 workers had joined the strike, reports LETA/BNS.

The employees of the Rakvere meatpacking plant wanted the main salary of the slaughterhouse workers to be raised by 16% as of Feb. 1 and by another 16% as of July 1. Additionally, the employees are demanding that the calculation of performance wages is not changed. Wage negotiations were discontinued as the employer did not agree to make any concrete wage offers to the employees.

It is not known when the strike will end.

Last October 27 of the 64 employees of the slaughterhouse staged an illegal work stoppage to demand higher wages. As a result three employees were fired.

The sides of the work dispute have also turned to the public conciliator, but the latter has not been able to settle the dispute.