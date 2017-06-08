Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:10
Latvian financial watchdog accepts for further evaluation Valmieras SS fiberglass maker’s takeover bid
The price of one share in prospectus is set at EUR 3.52.
The takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting from the
mandatory takeover bid offer day.
The offerers together with persons acting in concert with the offerers on
the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed owned 91.55% voting
shares of Valmieras Stikla Skiedra.
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra share capital is 23,903,205 shares of a face value EUR 1.4 each.
11,494,250 shares are in public circulation, but in December 2017, decided to
convert 12,408,955 closed issue registered shares with a EUR 1.40 nominal value
each, which confer identical rights to receive dividends and liquidation quotas
and to have voting rights at the general shareholder meeting into 12,408,955
dematerialized bearer shares with a EUR 1.40 nominal value each which confer
identical rights to receive dividends and liquidation quotas, and voting rights
at the general shareholder meeting.
According to the latest data of the Riga bourse, in early November 2017, P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz held 26.07%
of shares, Corvalis GmbH had 24.52%,
P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH had 23.93%, Beatrix Preiss-Daimler
had 7.4%, and P-D Composites Handels-und
Service GmbH had 6.28% of shares in Valmieras
Stikla Skiedra.
In the first nine months of 2017 Valmieras
Stikla Skiedra generated EUR 87.592 million in sales, down 1.3% from the
respective period in 2016, while the company’s profit rose 47.9% to EUR 6.646
million.
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
