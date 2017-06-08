Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation, Transport
More contraband cigarettes detected in 2017 than year before in Estonia
In 2017, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) discovered more contraband tobacco products than the year before, informs LETA/BNS.
Last year
15.4 million contraband cigarettes were discovered in Estonia. In 2016 the
figure was 11.5 million, it can be seen from MTA's annual report published on
Tuesday.
Last year officials detected six times more snus than
the year before -- in 2017 the amount was 390 kilograms, while the year before
it totaled 65 kg.
The officials also detected 63 kg of different smoking
tobaccos, compared with 11 kg found the year before, while 27 kg of contraband
hookah tobacco was also discovered, which is 2 kg less than in 2016.
The share of the market of contraband cigarettes somewhat
increased in 2017, MTA assessed.
