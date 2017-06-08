Pakri fishmeal plant to start equipment testing in April

Testing of equipment is about to start in April 2018 at a fishmeal and fish oil plant being established by the Central Association of Estonian Fish Producers on Pakri peninsula in northwestern Estonia, regional newspaper Harju Elu reported, cites LETA/BNS.

The construction company Bauest OU started building the 10-million-euro, 4,500-square-meter plant last spring. At present the projects has reached the stage of installation of production lines and interior works.





The plant would produce fishmeal and fish oil from raw materials not suitable for use as human food, such as low-value fish and leftovers from the processing of fish.

"We wish to start testing manufacturing equipment in April. Processing of fish will start in May and the plant will start work at full capacity in fall," Mart Undrest, board member of the Central Association of Estonian Fish Producers, told the newspaper.

The plant employs six people at this point, with more workers to be recruited when the equipment is put to work. The plant is estimated to eventually employ no more than 25 people including office workers.

The northeastern corner of Pakri peninsula was chosen as the location of the plant because there's a port in the neighboring town of Paldiski where fishing boats are unloaded. Hiring of workforce is facilitated by Paldiski's closeness to Tallinn, and in the future a terminal for handling liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the Balticonnector compressor station will be built in the area.

"Fish will be brought to the plant by truck. There are two 50-ton bunkers in a separate room and one more 100-ton unit behind them," Undrest said.

In the first phase two production lines with a capacity of 150 tons each are being installed, and if everything goes well a third line will be added in the future.

The plant is the first project for the Central Association of Estonian Fish Producers.

The establishment of the plant is supported by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund with up to six million euros from its 2014-2020 measure to support joint investments in the processing of fisheries and aquaculture products. The rest of the investment is financed with the association's own money and borrowings.