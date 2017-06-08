Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies

Estonian Patent Office registers 888 trademarks in 2017

In 2017, 888 trademarks were registered and 880 international registrations validated in Estonia, it appears from statistics of the Patent Office, cites LETA/BNS.

At the end of the year the register contained 26,235 trademarks and 28,712 valid international registrations.

 

Of the trademarks registered last year 736 or 82.88% belonged to Estonian citizens and businesses, 36 or 4.05% to citizens of Switzerland and 17 or 1.91% to Finnish citizens.

 

Of the international registrations validated during the second half of 2017, 105 came from Russia, making up 11.93% of the total. Next came China with 90 and Turkey with 60 registrations, accounting for 10.23% and 6.82% of the total.

 

Estonian citizens own 11,868 of all the trademarks valid in Estonia. The United States is in second place with 3,611 trademarks and Germany third with 1,824 trademarks.




