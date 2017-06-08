Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian Patent Office registers 888 trademarks in 2017
24.01.2018
In 2017, 888 trademarks were registered and 880 international registrations validated in Estonia, it appears from statistics of the Patent Office, cites LETA/BNS.
At the end of the year the register contained 26,235 trademarks and 28,712
valid international registrations.
Of the trademarks registered last year 736 or 82.88% belonged to Estonian
citizens and businesses, 36 or 4.05% to citizens of Switzerland and 17 or 1.91%
to Finnish citizens.
Of the international registrations validated during the second half of
2017, 105 came from Russia, making up 11.93% of the total. Next came China with
90 and Turkey with 60 registrations, accounting for 10.23% and 6.82% of the
total.
Estonian citizens own 11,868 of all the trademarks valid in Estonia. The
United States is in second place with 3,611 trademarks and Germany third with
1,824 trademarks.
