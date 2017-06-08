Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Latvian government to categorize hospitals in 5 levels
According to the healthcare reforms, the Ministry of Health wished to
divide hospitals in five levels, instead of the current four levels. This means
that the hospitals in Sigulda, Aluksene, Preili and Tukums will be upgraded a
level.
At the moment, the top service levels of hospitals in Latvia are levels
four and three, which will become levels five and four according to the latest
reforms. These are the largest hospital providing the greatest number of
services to residents.
Meanwhile, the level two and one hospitals will be categorized into levels
one through three, with level three providing a relatively greater number of
services than levels two and one, with level one providing the smallest number
of services.
After the reforms, the hospitals in Sigulda, Aluksene, Preili and Tukums
will be upgraded to level two, and thus will provide greater services than
before.
The ministry informs that this is part of its optimization plan of the
national network of hospitals.
