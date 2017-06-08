Latvian government to categorize hospitals in 5 levels

The government in Latvia on January 23rd decided to categorize hospitals in five levels, reports LETA.

According to the healthcare reforms, the Ministry of Health wished to divide hospitals in five levels, instead of the current four levels. This means that the hospitals in Sigulda, Aluksene, Preili and Tukums will be upgraded a level.

At the moment, the top service levels of hospitals in Latvia are levels four and three, which will become levels five and four according to the latest reforms. These are the largest hospital providing the greatest number of services to residents.

Meanwhile, the level two and one hospitals will be categorized into levels one through three, with level three providing a relatively greater number of services than levels two and one, with level one providing the smallest number of services.

After the reforms, the hospitals in Sigulda, Aluksene, Preili and Tukums will be upgraded to level two, and thus will provide greater services than before.

The ministry informs that this is part of its optimization plan of the national network of hospitals.