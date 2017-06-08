Auga signs EUR 6.4 mln deal to buy Arginta Engineering

Auga Group, one of the biggest agricultural investment groups in the Baltic countries, is buying the customized metal structure designing and production company Arginta Engineering for 6.4 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

Auga Group, which is indirectly controlled by Lithuanian businessman Kestutis Juscius, said in a stock exchange release on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to purchase 100 percent of shares in Arginta Engineering, with the deal to be closed after obtaining clearance from the Lithuanian Competition Council.

Arginta Engineering manufactures prototype equipment, transformer components, conveyor and lifting equipment, and machinery for the paper, energy and agricultural industries, with 98 percent of its products exported to foreign countries.





The Vilnius-based company last year posted 12.5 million euros in revenue and 0.7 million euros in EBITDA. It employs a workforce of over 170 people.

Auga Group's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.