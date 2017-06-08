Agriculture, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Auga signs EUR 6.4 mln deal to buy Arginta Engineering
Auga Group, which is indirectly controlled by Lithuanian businessman Kestutis Juscius, said in a stock
exchange release on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to purchase 100
percent of shares in Arginta Engineering,
with the deal to be closed after obtaining clearance from the Lithuanian
Competition Council.
Arginta Engineering manufactures prototype equipment, transformer components, conveyor and
lifting equipment, and machinery for the paper, energy and agricultural
industries, with 98 percent of its products exported to foreign countries.
The Vilnius-based company last year posted 12.5 million euros in revenue
and 0.7 million euros in EBITDA. It employs a workforce of over 170 people.
Auga Group's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and on the Warsaw
Stock Exchange.
