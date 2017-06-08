Estonia, Investments, Legislation, Markets and Companies
4 offers in procurement for consultant on Est-For project in Estonia
Next specialists from the State Shared Service Center and the ministries of
finance and the environment will check the offers for compliance with the terms
of the procurement. Considering the processing requirements set out in the
Public Procurement Act, the winner of the procurement is expected to be
announced by mid-February, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The aim is to ensure that experts with necessary competences are involved
in clarifying the circumstances of the planning process. The Ministry of the
Environment will help make sure that the competences of the teams of the
tenderers meet the valid requirements also when it comes to the environment.
"I wish to disprove the notion that initiating a plan or finding
experts by means of a public procurement tender is tantamount to a decision on
establishing the plant. It is only in the course of the forthcoming planning
process that it will start to be found out whether and where, and under what
conditions is it possible to establish the plant, considering the impacts that
this will bring with it," said Tiit
Oidjarv, head of the planning department at the Finance Ministry.
"Initiating a national designated spatial plan does not mean making a
decision on the establishment of the plant, as the decision about whether or
not to establish the plant can be made by the government after the effects --
such as the environmental impact -- have been found out, which will happen in
the course of drawing up the plan. No decisions, including about where the plant
could be built or similar, have been made," Oidjarv said.
The government in mid-May 2017 initiated the procedure of a national
designated spatial plan with a view to building a one billion euro pulp mill
not far from Emajogi River in South Estonia and also decided to initiate
the procedure of strategic environmental assessment of the project.
"The purpose of the national designated spatial plan is to find the
most suitable location for the establishment of a wood refinery and the
infrastructure necessary for its operation in the immediate neighborhood of
Emajogi River in Viljandi County and Tartu County and to set out
a detailed solution for determining the building rights in the suitable
location," it stands in the order of the government.
Est-For Invest is planning to build a one billion euro pulp mill near Tartu in southern
Estonia, which would process approximately 3.3 million tons of pulpwood a year
and export its output. Building the mill would create approximately 200 new
jobs.
According to the initial forecast, the mill would start production in 2022.
The planned average production capacity is up to 750,000 tons of bio products a
year.
