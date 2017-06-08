Budget, Estonia, Financial Services, Health, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Budget of Estonian Health Insurance Fund totals EUR 1.28 bln in 2018
The funding of illness prevention, family healthcare, dental care and
medical care abroad increased significantly. An additional funding in the
amount of 34 million euros in special medical care will help shorten waiting
lists and conduct more operations in several fields, the Health Insurance Fund
said.
Financing of specialist medical services will grow by more than a tenth,
that is by 66 million euros. As a result of the healthcare reform, the 34
million euros added to the budget will improve the availability of children's
medical care, while the funding of pediatrics and children's surgery will
increase by 5.5 million euros in total. Up to 3,600 people will receive a new
knee joint or hip joint, the waiting lists for their operations will decrease
by up to 10 months.
Altogether 20 new medicines will appear on the list of medicines financed
by the fund from the start of this year. An additional discount starting from
100 euros shall apply for people with large medical expenses. In total, the
budget of medicines this year is 135 million euros. The medical equipment
budget rose to 10 million euros. The Health Insurance Fund from this year
reimburses 155 new medical appliances.
The budget of family healthcare will rise by 15 million euros. This year,
the fund will significantly contribute to health centers, including midwifery,
physiotherapy and home nursing services.
The budget of illness prevention will increase by 3 million euros. An
important update is enabling breast cancer screening for women aged 68 and 69.
A total of 1.6 million euros will be directed to the budget of health
promotion, which this year will enable the launch of projects for the promotion
of mental health, improving the oral health of adults and preventing serious
illnesses.
The sum total set aside for dental services will increase by approximately
a half compared to the previous year, totaling 52 million euros, including
denture compensation. The budget for children's dental care will increase by
approximately a fifth. Dental care compensation for adults in 2018 will rise
from 30 euros to 40 euros.
Payments for temporary incapacity for work are to take 152 million euros
this year.
Reimbursement of the cost of medical services received abroad is to take
11.7 million euros.
