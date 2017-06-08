Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Investments, Labour-market, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 18.01.2018, 03:21
Meeting between Estonian PM, German businesses in Hamburg raises issue of workforce
|Photo: EAS
The businesses highlighted the need for more skilled workforce, the
government's press office said.
"Investments of research and development intensive foreign businesses
to Estonia are crucial for developing our economy and creating high-paid jobs.
Germany is an important strategic partner for Estonia, with whom developing
economic cooperation helps raise the revenue of our businesses as well as
people's quality of life. The meeting with German entrepreneurs brings us
closer to achieving both goals," Ratas said.
Ratas reaffirmed to the entrepreneurs that supporting innovation and using
new technology continues to be very important to Estonia. "A number of
opportunities lie in digitalization," the prime minister said.
"Estonia is at present building e-services of the new generation in order
to reach the so-called invisible governance. For example, this year the
Reporting 3.0 project will be completed, which will alleviate the procedural
burden of small and medium businesses as the declaration of taxes will become
automatic."
The meeting was attended by approximately 50 companies that are active in
Estonia or are mulling expansion to Estonia, including representatives of the Heinzel group, Kuhne + Nagel, Arvato,
Axinom, Leonhard Weiss and Sornsen
Holzleisten, Airbus, Lufthansa and Axel
Springer.
This was an annual event organized by Enterprise Estonia, which for the
first time this year was held in Germany. The event was made more ceremonial by
the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and 15th
active year of the Hamburg representation of Enterprise Estonia.
"The consistent work of Enterprise Estonia in introducing Estonia
abroad and bringing in investments important to us is very important. As a
small country we must be very active in emphasizing our advantages and
strengths as we are competing for foreign investments with other countries both
in the European Union and the rest of the world," Ratas said.
The economic relations between Estonia and Germany are developing
consistently, but there is still room for development both for Germany's direct
investments to Estonia as well as for growth in trade. Germany has been the
fourth most important trade partner for Estonia for the third year in a row
already. The interest of German investors toward Estonia has increased
significantly after Estonia joined the European Union and Germany is the
16th foreign investor to Estonia.
The prime minister of Estonia also met with Hamburg's Mayor Olaf Scholz.
Hamburg is the partner city for the German cultural event German Spring in
Estonia this year and the mayor will arrive in Estonia to open it in mid-April.
During the trip to Estonia the mayor of Hamburg will be accompanied by a
business delegation.
