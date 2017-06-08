Estonian companies can be managed from abroad

Effective Jan. 15, an amendment to the Commercial Code came into force enabling companies registered in Estonia to be managed from abroad, provided that they have appointed a contact person in Estonia, informs LETA/BNS.

It must be possible to deliver to the company procedural documents of the undertaking and the declarations of intent addressed to the undertaking. The delivery of such documents and declarations to the contact person is considered tantamount to delivery of the documents to the undertaking.

According to the new rules only a notary, notary's office, advocate, law office, sworn auditor, audit firm, tax representative of a non-resident for the purposes of the Taxation Act and a trust and company service provider specified in the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act may be designated a contact person.

Failure to designate a contact person may result in the registrar deciding on the compulsory dissolution of the company or deletion of the branch of a foreign company -- but only if the company or branch fails to designate a contact person even after receiving a ruling from the registrar.

The amendment to the Commercial Code entered into force on Jan. 15, 2018. The parliament approved the amendment in April 2017.