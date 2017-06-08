Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian companies can be managed from abroad
It must be possible to deliver to the company procedural documents of the
undertaking and the declarations of intent addressed to the undertaking. The
delivery of such documents and declarations to the contact person is considered
tantamount to delivery of the documents to the undertaking.
According to the new rules only a notary, notary's office, advocate, law
office, sworn auditor, audit firm, tax representative of a non-resident for the
purposes of the Taxation Act and a trust and company service provider specified
in the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act may be
designated a contact person.
Failure to designate a contact person may result in the registrar deciding
on the compulsory dissolution of the company or deletion of the branch of a
foreign company -- but only if the company or branch fails to designate a
contact person even after receiving a ruling from the registrar.
The amendment to the Commercial Code entered into force on Jan. 15, 2018.
The parliament approved the amendment in April 2017.
