Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 01:58
KVV Liepajas Metalurgs to be sold at auctions
The insolvency administrator’s spokesman Dzintars Hmielevskis told LETA that the decision has been taken because none of the company’s potential investors had met the requirements set by the company’s secured creditors or provided the required guarantees that would prove their ability to acquire KVV Liepajas Metalurgs in one piece and relaunch its operations.
The administrator will now amend the company’s sell-off plan in accordance
with the provisions laid out in the Insolvency Law.
Hmielevskis told LETA that the
company’s assets would be sold off in parts at several auctions. “A plan for
the assets’ sell-off will be worked out in the next coming weeks and the
auctions might start already in February. It is not clear yet which parts of
the company will be offered at each of the auctions, so the starting prices are
not known either,” Hmelievskis said.
As reported, on January 4, the Latvian government gave the potential
investor two weeks to to make up his mind regarding the acquisition of KVV Liepajas Metalurgs.
Latvian Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) said earlier that
several potential investors had been showing interest in the company but no
definitive agreement was reached with any of them.
A new company, K-1 Liepaja Metallurgical Plant, was established in Latvia
in September 2017, according to unofficial reports, to take over the insolvent KVV Liepajas Metalurgs steel plant.
Israeli citizen Igor Shamis, the sole board member of K-1 Liepaja Metallurgical
Plant, was one of the two main bidders for the steel plant three years ago but
the Latvian government chose to sell the steelworks to Ukraine's KVV Group.
Liepajas Metalurgs metallurgical plant based in the Liepaja port city in
south-western Latvia was first declared insolvent after it failed to repay a
state-guaranteed loan to an Italian bank. The government sold the plant to
Ukrainian investors, KVV Group, in late 2014.
Liepajas Metalurgs was renamed KVV Liepajas Metalurgs
and officially re-opened on March 6, 2015, but soon started having problems again
and was once more declared insolvent in September 2016.
