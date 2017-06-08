Ecology, Energy, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 01:58
Getlini EKO plans to raise waste burial charge by 21.5% in 2018
According to the publication, Getlini
EKO submitted its draft tariff plan to the Public Utilities Commission
(regulator) on December 29, 2017. The new tariff plan has been drawn up based
on the tariff calculation methodology, approved by the regulator last February.
At present, Getlini EKO charges
EUR 28.32 per ton of household waste, except value added tax (VAT) and natural
resources tax. The current tariff, effective since May 5, 2016, makes up EUR
40.92 per ton, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT.
According to the draft tariff plan, since the natural resources tax has
risen from EUR 25 to EUR 35 this year, the current waste burial charge of EUR
40.92 per ton would be raised by 21.5% to EUR 49.73 per ton, including the
natural resources tax and excluding VAT. Accordingly, the current tariff EUR
28.32 per ton, excluding the natural resources tax and VAT, will rise to EUR
39.89 per ton of household waste.
As the natural resources tax is expected to climb to EUR 43 in 2019, the
waste burial charge, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT,
would grow to EUR 51.97 per ton, which would be an 18.7% increase. With the
natural resources tax growing further to EUR 50, the waste burial charge,
including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT, would climb to EUR 53.94
per ton, which would be a 16.5% rise.
At the beginning of this year, a number of waste management companies in
Latvia raised their tariffs due to an increase in the natural resources tax.
