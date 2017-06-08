Getlini EKO plans to raise waste burial charge by 21.5% in 2018

Getlini EKO, the operator of Getlini landfill, plans to raise its household burial charge by 21.5% in 2018, a publication in the official gazette Latvijas Vestnesis shows, cites LETA.

According to the publication, Getlini EKO submitted its draft tariff plan to the Public Utilities Commission (regulator) on December 29, 2017. The new tariff plan has been drawn up based on the tariff calculation methodology, approved by the regulator last February.





At present, Getlini EKO charges EUR 28.32 per ton of household waste, except value added tax (VAT) and natural resources tax. The current tariff, effective since May 5, 2016, makes up EUR 40.92 per ton, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT.





According to the draft tariff plan, since the natural resources tax has risen from EUR 25 to EUR 35 this year, the current waste burial charge of EUR 40.92 per ton would be raised by 21.5% to EUR 49.73 per ton, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT. Accordingly, the current tariff EUR 28.32 per ton, excluding the natural resources tax and VAT, will rise to EUR 39.89 per ton of household waste.





As the natural resources tax is expected to climb to EUR 43 in 2019, the waste burial charge, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT, would grow to EUR 51.97 per ton, which would be an 18.7% increase. With the natural resources tax growing further to EUR 50, the waste burial charge, including the natural resources tax and excluding VAT, would climb to EUR 53.94 per ton, which would be a 16.5% rise.





At the beginning of this year, a number of waste management companies in Latvia raised their tariffs due to an increase in the natural resources tax.