Maxima leaves Latvian Association of Food Retailers
Maxima Latvija board chairman Andris Vilcmeiers
said that Maxima Latvija as one of
Latvia’s largest companies and employers will continue to actively participate
in solving issues important for the sector, economy and public welfare both on
the level of highly qualified specialists and through research and expertise.
"Our specialists regularly take part in solving issues in the food sector,
labor market and other problems, in the future we plan to expand our activities
in this respect," he said.
Since last year Maxima Latvija
has increased its engagement in public processes – the company joined the
Latvian Employers Confederation and the Foreign Investors Council in Latvia and
continues cooperation with many other organizations.
LPTA executive director Noris
Kruzitis told LETA that Maxima
Latvija has suspended its activities in the association, and the
association’s council has approved its application. "The association will
continue operations in line with its principles and values. It has been
established with a goal to promote development of the food retail sector,"
said Kruzitis.
As reported, Maxima Latvija
closed 2016 with a turnover of EUR 694 million, which is 0.7% more than in
2015, while the company's profit decreased 37.5% to EUR 11.98 million.
Maxima Latvija, founded in 2000, is one of the leading retail chains in Latvia. At
present there are 154 Maxima stores in Latvia: 126 Maxima X stores, 24 Maxima
XX stores and four Maxima XXX supermarkets.
Founded in 2010, LPTA now comprises Latvia’s food retailers Narvesen and Rimi.
