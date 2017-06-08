Advertising, Alcohol, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian president sees removed foreign magazine pages with alcohol ads as disgrace
"I believe the fact is shameful, it brings back the Middle Ages and
causes immense damage to our international reputation," Grybauskaite told
journalists on Wednesday. Enforced earlier this month, the amendments to the
Alcohol Control Bill were signed by the president last June.
In her words, the parliament should handle the current situation by way of
changing laws.
Vigintas Bartasevicius, CEO of Press Express,
Lithuania's biggest distributor of foreign magazines, has told BNS that all alcohol
ad-containing pages of publications supplied to stores and subscribers were
being torn off or such ads are blackened out, or stickers are placed on them.
He expressed hope that the parliament would revise laws to allow an
exception to alcohol ads in foreign publications, just as the case is with
tobacco advertisement, which is prohibited in Lithuania. Bartasevicius said he
had no plans of referring to the transitional period allowed by the Drugs,
Tobacco and Alcohol Control Department, pledging to continue removing ads from
magazines or stop distributing them for some time.
Ten members of the opposition conservatives have registered a bill to
stipulate an exception to imported foreign-language publications published by
legal entities registered abroad. Ramunas
Karbauskis, the leader of the ruling Farmers and Greens Union, also pledged
to look into the situation.
The full ban on alcohol advertisement was imposed along with other measures
aimed at reducing alcohol consumption levels in Lithuania, for instance,
alcohol sales age was increased to 20 years and sales hours were made shorter.
Market watchdogs, trade companies and producers forecast that the new
restrictions and the raised excise duty would force the alcohol market to
shrink by about a tenth this year.
