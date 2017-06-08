Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian companies managed from abroad must designate contact person
The branch
of a foreign company must appoint a contact person if the residence of at least
one half of the managers of the branch is not in Estonia, another European
Economic area member state or the Swiss Confederation.
It must be possible to deliver to the undertaking
procedural documents of the undertaking and the declarations of intent
addressed to the undertaking. The delivery of such documents and declarations
to the contact person is considered tantamount to delivery of the documents to
the undertaking.
According to the new rules only a notary, notary's
office, advocate, law office, sworn auditor, audit firm, tax representative of
a non-resident for the purposes of the Taxation Act and a trust and company
service provider specified in the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing
Prevention Act may be designated a contact person.
As an exception, a member of the management board or a
body substituting therefor, the partner, shareholder or procurator of a company
may be appointed a contact person if their residence is in Estonia.
Failure to designate a contact person may result in
the registrar deciding on the compulsory dissolution of the company or deletion
of the branch of a foreign company – but only if the company or branch fails to
designate a contact person even after receiving a ruling from the registrar.
The amendment to the Commercial Code is to enter into
force on January 15, 2018. The parliament approved the amendment in April 2017.
