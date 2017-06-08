Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Transport
Court rules Riepu Bloki insolvent
The company
filed for insolvency after running a tax debt of more than EUR 13 million. The
company’s own capital is EUR 22,700.
The court appointed Haralds Velmers the
company’s insolvency administrator.
As reported, the State Environmental Service last year
terminated its agreement with Riepu Bloki which had been storing tons of old tires in Riga
well above the permitted limit, as well as imposed a EUR 12.9 million fine on
the company for breaching numerous waste management regulations.
Grube said earlier that the fines of EUR 1,500 and EUR
5,000 that the State Environmental Service had imposed on the company
previously would not help solve the problem of how to dispose of the tires, and
that further fines would force the company to file for insolvency, and then the
disposal of the tires will become a problem of the Latvian government, Grube
said.
According to Firmas.lv business information
website, Riepu Bloki closed 2016 with a loss of EUR 31,400 on a
turnover of EUR 220,000. In fact, the company had been operating at a loss and
with turnovers no higher than EUR 0.2 million for the last five years. Riepu Bloki has a share capital of close to EUR 57,000 and is fully owned
by Eko Alternative, a company owned by several Latvian individuals, which last year reported
zero turnover and a loss of nearly EUR 5,000.
