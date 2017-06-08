Court rules Riepu Bloki insolvent

Liepaja Court ruled Riepu Bloki insolvent yesterday, the court’s spokeswoman Velga Luka told LETA.

The company filed for insolvency after running a tax debt of more than EUR 13 million. The company’s own capital is EUR 22,700.





The court appointed Haralds Velmers the company’s insolvency administrator.

As reported, the State Environmental Service last year terminated its agreement with Riepu Bloki which had been storing tons of old tires in Riga well above the permitted limit, as well as imposed a EUR 12.9 million fine on the company for breaching numerous waste management regulations.

Grube said earlier that the fines of EUR 1,500 and EUR 5,000 that the State Environmental Service had imposed on the company previously would not help solve the problem of how to dispose of the tires, and that further fines would force the company to file for insolvency, and then the disposal of the tires will become a problem of the Latvian government, Grube said.

According to Firmas.lv business information website, Riepu Bloki closed 2016 with a loss of EUR 31,400 on a turnover of EUR 220,000. In fact, the company had been operating at a loss and with turnovers no higher than EUR 0.2 million for the last five years. Riepu Bloki has a share capital of close to EUR 57,000 and is fully owned by Eko Alternative, a company owned by several Latvian individuals, which last year reported zero turnover and a loss of nearly EUR 5,000.