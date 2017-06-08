Latvian Ragn-Sells raises turnover, cuts loss in 2017

Latvia’s Ragn-Sells waste management company in 2017 posted EUR 6.45 million in preliminary sales last year, while its loss reached EUR 100,000, the company’s board member Agris Markss told LETA.

He also said that the company last year employed 89 people on average, and paid EUR 1.08 million in taxes.

According to Firmas.lv business database, in 2016 Ragn-Sells posted EUR 5.092 million in sales and sustained loss worth EUR 209,215. Ragn-Sells was founded in 2001, and its share capital is EUR 7,503,748.

As reported, Swedish waste management company Ragn-Sellsforetagen AB that fully owned Latvian Ragn-Sells company has decided to leave the Latvian market, said Dienas Bizness daily on Monday. The Enterprise Register on January 4 registered AM Investicijas as the new owner of Ragn-Sells. There are also changes in the Ragn-Sells board. Agnis Markss who was appointed to the board in May 2017, will continue work on the board, while Edgars Riekstins will join the board.