Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:39
Latvian Ragn-Sells raises turnover, cuts loss in 2017
He also said that the company last year employed 89 people on average, and
paid EUR 1.08 million in taxes.
According to Firmas.lv business database, in 2016 Ragn-Sells posted EUR 5.092 million in sales and sustained loss
worth EUR 209,215. Ragn-Sells was founded
in 2001, and its share capital is EUR 7,503,748.
As reported, Swedish waste management company Ragn-Sellsforetagen AB that fully owned Latvian Ragn-Sells company has decided to leave
the Latvian market, said Dienas Bizness daily on Monday. The Enterprise
Register on January 4 registered AM
Investicijas as the new owner of Ragn-Sells.
There are also changes in the Ragn-Sells
board. Agnis Markss who was
appointed to the board in May 2017, will continue work on the board, while Edgars Riekstins will join the board.
- 09.01.2018 Reverta distressed asset manager makes last EUR 1.9 mln interest payment
- 09.01.2018 Microsoft Latvia agrees on partnership with multinational venture capital fund
- 09.01.2018 OECD projects second steepest average wage growth for Latvia in 2018
- 09.01.2018 Incukalns Eko to continue rehabilitation of acid tar ponds for EUR 26.6 mln
- 09.01.2018 Plavins and Tocs win gold at Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament in Netherlands
- 09.01.2018 German consulting firm to develop business plan for Rail Baltic
- 09.01.2018 Economic sentiment in euro area soars to highest level in last 17 years
- 09.01.2018 Constitution Protection Bureau: e-voting to create security risks in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia decreased by 9.8% in 2017