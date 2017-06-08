EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.01.2018, 19:24
EU commissioner finds no data of worse products for Central, Eastern Europe
"There is no objective data of discrimination of Central and Eastern
European countries only. When member-states submitted their analyses, they show
that the problem exists across the European Union. The strife (to defend your
country) is fully comprehensible, however, the research does not suggest
discrimination between the new and the old countries of the European
Union," Andriukaitis told a Lithuanian parliamentary commission in comment
of different quality of groceries.
"The problems exist in Germany and they exist in Belgium, strangely
enough, Latvia said they had no problems. Why didn't the Latvians find
problems? They research methods may be different from the Lithuanian ones,
however, Latvians said they had no problems (in connection to different quality
of food products," the EC member said.
At the same time, he called upon countries to "refrain from misusing
the dogma of having second-rate (people) in Lithuania and first-rate in
Germany."
The commission was set up by the Lithuanian parliament last October to look
into the differences of the same brands of food products sold in Lithuania and
other EU countries. The probe should be completed by the spring session, March
10.
The probe was opened after the Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service
said it had found differences in the composition of some food products sold in
Lithuania and in Germany. Producers have dismissed the claims as ungrounded,
noting that the differences were due to different preferences of consumers on
different markets, not different quality.
One of the issues examined by the parliamentary panel is the reason why the
Lithuanian food watchdog's inquiry came later than in other countries in
Central and Eastern Europe.
As reported, the Food and Veterinary Service which carried out tests in
Latvia, found insignificant differences between imported food products sold in
Latvia and the same products sold in other countries.
The Food and Veterinary Service analyzed a total of 38 food products and
three pet food samples. According to the service's findings, different - more
and less expensive - ingredients were used in making some of the food products,
but laboratory tests did not establish significant differences in the
nutritional values and fat contents in these products.
As reported, the quality of products of the same brands sold in Latvia and
other EU member states was analyzed after the revelation made by European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on September 13 that products sold in
some parts of the EU are of inferior quality as compared to the products of the
same brands sold in other countries, even though their packaging and brands are
identical.
In his annual State of the Union speech on September 13, Juncker slammed
the dual standards of food quality and said that some of the products sold in
Central and Eastern Europe are of inferior quality than those of the same
brands sold in Western Europe, even though quality standards should be the same
across the bloc.
- 05.01.2018 In November, tourist numbers in Estonian hotels increased by 10%
- 05.01.2018 Corinth Pipeworks to produce Balticconnector gas pipe
- 05.01.2018 Most Latvian entrepreneurs: shadow economy in our sector is small or nonexistent
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian PM's stance on Russia: 2 points in support, 2 against, 2 motives
- 05.01.2018 Lithuanian railways to pay EC fine for removed Renge tracks
- 05.01.2018 Дело о нарушениях в процессе ликвидации Trasta komercbanka передано прокуратуре
- 05.01.2018 Рост экспортных цен в Эстонии превышает рост цен ввозимых товаров
- 05.01.2018 Эстонские пограничники получили 9 дронов
- 05.01.2018 Budget of Enterprise Estonia expands to EUR 215 mln
- 05.01.2018 Бизнес почувствовал возросшую конкуренцию на литовском рынке поставок газа