Budget of Enterprise Estonia expands to EUR 215 mln

The budget of Enterprise Estonia (EAS) for 2018 has been endorsed at 214.9 million euros, 7% more than the size of the budget for 2017, reports LETA/BNS.

Of the total amount of 214.9 million euros, 53.8 million euros is to go to the areas of enterprise and export, 8.3 million euros to promote foreign investment, 11 million euros to the sphere of tourism and 133 million euros to regional development projects, spokespeople for EAS said.

The budget of EAS for 2017 totaled 201 million euros.

Of the money for this year's budget, 31.6 million euros comes from the state budget, 140.5 million euros from EU Structural Funds, 41.6 million euros as external resources and 1.2 million euros as other resources.

"The goal for 2018 is two times the size of the goal for last year - to bring into the country 150 million euros in foreign investments and about one thousand potential jobs," EAS Chairman of the Management Board Alo Ivask said.

Ivask said that the EAS programs Work in Estonia and e-Residency, payouts of support, but also the day-to-day work of missions abroad and visits by foreign delegations and investors to Estonia have an important role to play when it comes to foreign investments. EAS is about to receive 100 delegations in 2018.

The other major point of focus is support for the export related activities of Estonian businesses.

The goal for EAS in 2018 is to help Estonian enterprises raise exports by 100 million euros and value-added by 70 million euros.

"Each euro that EAS invests in a business as support or via another service must bring back at least 7.5 euros as growth in value-added for the business. We wish to make an active contribution to the development of at least 680 businesses this year," the CEO of EAS said.

In the field of tourism, the goal of EAS is to increase tourism revenue by more than 33 million euros as a result of various activities to invigorate tourism, and to achieve an increase of 5% in the number of stayovers from priority target markets.

With regional development subsidies from EAS, 25 major investment objects such as tourist facilities, industrial areas and kindergartens are to be completed in 2018. As a result, the number of kindergarten places will increase by more than 400 and more than 90 kilometers of non-motorized traffic routes will be built.