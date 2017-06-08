Budget, Estonia, Financial Services, Investments, Markets and Companies, Tourism
Budget of Enterprise Estonia expands to EUR 215 mln
Of the total
amount of 214.9 million euros, 53.8 million euros is to go to the areas of
enterprise and export, 8.3 million euros to promote foreign investment, 11
million euros to the sphere of tourism and 133 million euros to regional
development projects, spokespeople for EAS said.
The budget of EAS for 2017 totaled 201 million euros.
Of the money for this year's budget, 31.6 million
euros comes from the state budget, 140.5 million euros from EU Structural
Funds, 41.6 million euros as external resources and 1.2 million euros as other
resources.
"The goal for 2018 is two times the size of the
goal for last year - to bring into the country 150 million euros in foreign
investments and about one thousand potential jobs," EAS Chairman of the
Management Board Alo Ivask said.
Ivask said that the EAS programs Work in Estonia and
e-Residency, payouts of support, but also the day-to-day work of missions
abroad and visits by foreign delegations and investors to Estonia have an
important role to play when it comes to foreign investments. EAS is about to
receive 100 delegations in 2018.
The other major point of focus is support for the export
related activities of Estonian businesses.
The goal for EAS in 2018 is to help Estonian
enterprises raise exports by 100 million euros and value-added by 70 million
euros.
"Each euro that EAS invests in a business as
support or via another service must bring back at least 7.5 euros as growth in
value-added for the business. We wish to make an active contribution to the
development of at least 680 businesses this year," the CEO of EAS said.
In the field of tourism, the goal of EAS is to
increase tourism revenue by more than 33 million euros as a result of various
activities to invigorate tourism, and to achieve an increase of 5% in the
number of stayovers from priority target markets.
With regional development subsidies from EAS, 25 major
investment objects such as tourist facilities, industrial areas and
kindergartens are to be completed in 2018. As a result, the number of
kindergarten places will increase by more than 400 and more than 90 kilometers
of non-motorized traffic routes will be built.
