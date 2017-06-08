Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian butter price surges 51% y-o-y in November
Although in the European Union butter prices started sliding already in September 2017, in Latvia the butter price in November was 51% higher than a year ago, according to the data released by the market and direct support department of the Latvian Agriculture Ministry, cites LETA.
The ministry’s representatives indicated that elsewhere in the EU the butter price started to decline in September but plummeted especially steeply in October and November. In mid-November, the average price of butter in the EU was EUR 5.3 per kilogram, or 28% higher than a year ago.
Contrary to the trends in the EU, the butter price continued to climb in Latvia, averaging at EUR 5.89 per kilogram in November 2017, which was 51% above the average butter price in November 2016.
As reported, dairy product prices, especially the butter price, were surging in Latvia last year. The Competition Council put the price hikes down to global trends, rising production costs, as well as growing retail prices.
