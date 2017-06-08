Average milk purchase price in Latvia climbs 16% y-o-y in November

In November 2017, the average milk purchase price in Latvia had increased by 16% against the same month in 2016, writes LETA, according to the preliminary figures released by the Latvian Central Dairy Association (LPCS).

The association’s board chairman Janis Solks told LETA that in November 2017 the average milk purchase price was EUR 327 per ton, or 0.1% higher than in October 2017.

During the first 11 months of the year the milk purchase price surged 47% against the same period in 2016, Solks said.

The head of the association indicated that slight changes in the milk purchase price had been expected already in October.

In December, the milk price should have been slightly lower than in November, according to the forecasts.

Solks also informed that in November milk purchases for processing in dairy plants grew by nearly 3% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the overall amount of milk purchased in the 11 months of 2017 remained virtually unchanged from the same period in 2016.

The Latvian Central Dairy Association unites dairy companies and business partners, selling some 80% of the dairy products made in Latvia.