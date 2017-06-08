Family physicians in Latvia have lot of problems due to e-health system errors

Family physicians in Latvia were having a lot of problems yesterday due to failures in the electronic health system, Latvian Family Physicians Association's President Sarmite Veide told LETA.

Veide personally could not fill out a single sick leave form today due to errors in the e-health system. "I didn't even try prescriptions," said Veide.





The system was very slow all day, and there were a lot of errors. "Issuing a sick leave takes three clicks, but even this is taking the system ten minutes, and the system does not accept the document in the end," said Veide, stressing that the way the e-health system was working today was an embarrassment.





The National Health Service said hat the e-health system was working, although in some cases it could be slow. In case of technical errors, such as no Internet access, family physicians should return to paper documents.





Problems with using the e-health system were reported during the day also by Jelgava and Ventspils outpatient clinics.





Following a number of complaints about malfunctions of the new e-health system in the first days since the use of the system became mandatory in Latvia, the National Health Service insists that those glitches are temporary but may reoccur in the next few days.





The National Health Service said that the malfunctions were due to the steep increase in the number of users and the documents prepared in the e-health system.





The number of users has increased fourfold compared to early December, while the number of e-prescriptions has soared from on average 6,400 daily to nearly 18,000 today and the number of sick notes entered in the system has also increased from around 700 a day to 5,000 today.





In case of technical malfunctions, patients can still get paper prescriptions and physicians are allowed to register sick notes in the system within the next five working days.





The malfunctions may reoccur during the next few days, as the e-health system has just become mandatory, the National Health Service said.





As reported, using the e-health system became mandatory for all healthcare institutions in Latvia on January 1.



