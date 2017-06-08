Latvian Kekava poultry farm expects stabilization of prices

Stabilization of poultry prices is expected in Latvia this year, said Andrius Pranckevicius, the board chairman of Putnu Fabrika Kekava poultry farm, informs LETA.

"In 2018 we expect stabiliztion of poultry prices," he said, adding that in the past two years poultry prices declined and it has affected profitability of poultry farms.

Commenting on the trends in the sector, he said that the poultry market is growing slowly, but stably. Bigger changes take place when prices of other meat products, for example, pork, are growing as then people choose to buy poultry.

As reported, Kekava poultry farm reported a loss of EUR 314,181 on a turnover of EUR 57.219 million for the previous financial year which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.

Kekava was founded in 1991. In October 2013, Kekava became a subsidiary of Lithuania-based enterprise Linas Agro Group. In February 2014, Linas Agro Group acquired 100% of shares in Latvian poultry companies Lielzeltini, Cerova and Broileks.