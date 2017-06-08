Agriculture, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian Kekava poultry farm expects stabilization of prices
"In 2018 we expect stabiliztion of poultry prices," he said,
adding that in the past two years poultry prices declined and it has affected
profitability of poultry farms.
Commenting on the trends in the sector, he said that the poultry market is
growing slowly, but stably. Bigger changes take place when prices of other meat
products, for example, pork, are growing as then people choose to buy poultry.
As reported, Kekava poultry farm
reported a loss of EUR 314,181 on a turnover of EUR 57.219 million for the
previous financial year which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.
Kekava was founded in
1991. In October 2013, Kekava became
a subsidiary of Lithuania-based enterprise Linas Agro Group. In February 2014, Linas
Agro Group acquired 100% of shares in Latvian poultry companies Lielzeltini, Cerova and Broileks.
