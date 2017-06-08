Agriculture, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Rural Support Service has paid almost EUR 600 mln in 2017 in Latvia
LAD said that the biggest sum or EUR 354.1 million were paid to farmers in
single area payments, while EUR 184.4 million were paid in investment measures,
and the remaining sum was paid in other support payments.
By the end of this year a record large number of farmers received single
area payments and under the Small Farmers Scheme - 51,140 farmers or by 17.8%
more than last year when such payments were made to 43,405 farmers.
LAD also reported that farmers this year were actively applying for
investments - submitting 14,525 projects, up 14.5% from a year ago. The
majority or 4,208 projects were related with forestry.
This year LAD also received a number of projects for development of
innovative ideas.
LAD reminded that Latvian farmers this year received almost EUR 15 million
in compensations for the flood damage from the state contingency funds.
