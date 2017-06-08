Rural Support Service has paid almost EUR 600 mln in 2017 in Latvia

The Latvian Rural Support Service (LAD) this year has paid EUR 591.5 million in support measures compared to EUR 535.3 million paid last year, LAD reported LETA.

LAD said that the biggest sum or EUR 354.1 million were paid to farmers in single area payments, while EUR 184.4 million were paid in investment measures, and the remaining sum was paid in other support payments.

By the end of this year a record large number of farmers received single area payments and under the Small Farmers Scheme - 51,140 farmers or by 17.8% more than last year when such payments were made to 43,405 farmers.

LAD also reported that farmers this year were actively applying for investments - submitting 14,525 projects, up 14.5% from a year ago. The majority or 4,208 projects were related with forestry.

This year LAD also received a number of projects for development of innovative ideas.

LAD reminded that Latvian farmers this year received almost EUR 15 million in compensations for the flood damage from the state contingency funds.